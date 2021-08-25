Repairs needed at Greystones residence of people who have intellectual difficulties

Maintenance at a residential unit for people who have intellectual difficulties will be complete by the end of this month.

A HIQA report identified a state of poor repair in an otherwise happy home at Appleview, Greystones, for four men.

HIQA carried out the inspection of the Sunbeam House facility last April.

The inspector found that residents have a good quality of life and live as independently as possible.

She also found that residents needed to be empowered to make a complaint if they wished.

On the day of the inspection, the inspector sat down for a conversation with each resident.

Overall, they were happy with the centre and enjoyed living there.

However, not all residents were happy about extra support at meal times, and felt that on some occasions, they were monitored too closely during those times.

The inspector found that most of the residents had not completed the section on the questionnaire about who they would go to with a complaint.

Most hadn’t made any complaints. One resident said that he had made a complaint and that despite their key-worker reporting it four times, it had not yet been resolved.

They said that they did know who to go to, but believed their complaint wouldn’t be listened to.

Some residents said that they had raised matters before and nothing was done about it. For example, one resident advised that their room was cold because the radiator was not working. They said that it had not been fixed despite the issue being raised on numerous occasions.

Another resident said they would like to go out more for drives with staff, but said there was no point in raising this as a complaint as nothing would be done about it.

One resident expressed their concern about the consequences of making a complaint, not only for them but the person they raise it about.

The complaints procedure was available in an accessible format which included access to a complaints officer when making a complaint or raising a concern.

In their action plan, the provider said that the procedure will be discussed at resident meetings and key working sessions so that they can be empowered to make a complaint.

For the most part, the inspector found the centre to have a friendly and jovial atmosphere, but decorative and structural repairs were needed.

She said that the ‘poor state of repair’ in some rooms took away from the overall homely environment of the centre.

Minutes of house meetings showed that these issues had been raised a number of times but not resolved.

Kitchen cupboards had chipped paint on the doors and skirting underneath. There was a leak in an upstairs en-suite which required fixing.

There was no light bulb outside the new downstairs bathroom. The ceiling paint in the sitting room/dining room was blistering due to leak damage from the upstairs en-suite.

The ceiling in the kitchen required painting after maintenance work from leak damage. A resident's bedroom radiator had been turned off as part of the leak work and on the day of inspection was still off and required support from the maintenance team to turn it back on again.

This was impacting negatively on the resident and was ongoing since January 2021. Subsequent to the inspection, the person in charge advised that the radiator had been fixed and turned back on.

An area on the carpet on the stairway was stained and the walls leading up the stairs were marked including chipped paint in some areas.

In their action plan, the provider said that works have been prioritised, finances committed and that repairs and decorating would be done by the end of August.

A number of improvements had been made since the last inspection, in areas such as fire safety, protection and staffing. However the inspector found a number of improvements were needed such as arrangements in place when the person in charge was absent.