Repairs fix 300 underground water leaks in Wicklow in 2021

Almost 300 major underground leaks were repaired in Wicklow in 2021 as part of works to reduce water leaks, Irish Water said.

The water utility and Wicklow County Council have been working together to reduce leakage across the county since 2018. In 2021, as part of the national Leakage Reduction Programme, their work resulted in savings of over 5 million litres of water every day.

Over half of these water savings achieved were as a result of active leak detection and repair works. Systems were improved to identify underground leaks. As a result of this scheme, almost 300 major underground leaks were repaired amounting to savings of over 2.6 million litres of water every day.

The programme also included the replacement of over 500 backyard service connections in Bray and Greystones. Due to the age and the poor condition of the pipework, they can be a significant source of leaks.

Irish Water also replaced 7.5km of aged water mains. Over 1 million litres were saved through the First Fix Free Scheme.

Joe Carroll, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, said, “The hard work across Wicklow is paying off. People often think that the solution to our leakage problem in this Country is to replace all the pipes. The rate at which we could do that would mean sprinting to a standstill given the age and condition of our current underground infrastructure. We have had to take a much more aggressive approach to deal with leakage head on. In Wicklow we continue to deliver a programme of works that collectively drives down leakage, this involves detailed planning and close collaboration with Wicklow County Council and our contractor Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. This work has resulted in local communities enjoying long-term benefits regarding water quality and supply.’’

“Though the journey continues, this is a fantastic achievement and I would like to thank the people of Wicklow for engaging with us, supporting our vision and helping us achieve these results.”

John Bowes, Senior Engineer with Wicklow County Council, added: “As a result of the collaboration between Wicklow County Council and Irish Water, customers across the county are enjoying a more secure and reliable water supply. The works undertaken through the Leakage Reduction Programme will benefit customers by strengthening and reinforcing the water network, reducing leaks and unplanned outages. “

Mr Bowes also thanked local communities for their support of the programme.

President of Bray and District Chamber of Commerce Sarah Finnegan said: “A reliable, secure water supply is an integral factor for local business, particularly for our multinationals and hospitality sectors. As Bray continues to develop, local economic growth will be underpinned by the work already undertaken and by the work that is currently underway. It is important that the capital expenditure planned for Bray and other towns across Wicklow continues to be implemented effectively in order to ensure the long-term delivery of an efficient and clean water supply in the community and for businesses and we welcome the continued development of this key part of infrastructure by Irish Water".