Relief in Arklow as road closures around Main Street begin to unwind

Some of the fencing up on Arklow Main Street during construction works that require the street to remain one-way for around five months.

Business owners and local councillors have expressed relief after the reopening of St Mary’s Road, an access road onto Arklow Main Street, but concerns are set to be raised at Wednesday’s Arklow Municipal District Meeting.

St Mary’s Road had been being closed since March 7 for construction and was due to reopen on April 29, but works were delayed. These included installation of drainage, service ducting, utilities and the completion of the footpath paving.

Speaking about the reopened access road, Arklow Municipal District Councillor, Tommy Annesley, said: “Great to see it open. It was a week behind schedule, but everyone was so delighted. I don’t think everyone knew it was opening so it was quite quiet.

“The workmanship looks very good. It looks first class.”

Although the reopening of the access road is progress for the Arklow Parade Ground Public Realm Project, the one-way system remains in place and there has been local criticism towards the construction regarding trader disruption and traffic delays.

“It’s embarrassing that it’s taking so long, for me as a councillor,” said Arklow Municipal District Councillor, Sylvester Bourke. “I will be putting pressure on them at the meeting to ensure the job gets finished. If they hadn’t gotten that finished, I think there could have been a rebellion. People were at breaking point.”

Francesco Diruzza, owner of Burger Hill, has seen his customer footfall decrease since the Arklow Parade construction began and said: “Since all the traders were told St Mary’s was opening, everyone has been a bit more relaxed because it should be moving in a better direction. Based on the weekend, I don’t think it will go back to normal anytime soon.”

He added: “I think the time the road has been closed, I think people have formed other habits now and that’s hard to break. I’m just hopeful and we’re trying to do some special offers, but we can’t do loads due to the price of everything going through the roof.”

Similar to Franco and other local traders like the Unique Cafe, Edward Breen, owner of the Chocolate Shop, said he has seen a 40-50 per cent drop in customer footfall.

“In general, the one way street, on paper, sounds like it makes perfect sense, but we’re not designed for it,” said Edward. “If you’re from the town, it can take nearly 20 minutes to drive due to the one way system. It doesn’t encourage you to stop.”

Although Edward is still concerned he said: “It’s a nice improvement, the opening of St Mary’s does give me a little bit of hope - the disruption couldn’t get any worse.”

With the construction obstructing business, Arklow Traders have a recently set up the Arklow Main Street Traders Association.

Arklow Municipal District Councillor, Pier Leonard, has worked closely with the Arklow Main Street Traders Association to advocate for their issues and the regeneration of Arklow Main Street, and said she urges all traders to link with this group to create a positive proactive voice for the Main Street.

A spokesperson for Cllr Leonard added: “She welcomes the reopening of St. Marys Road but still has very serious concerns for the survival for local Main Street businesses”

“In the upcoming Municipal District Meeting on May 11, Cllr Leonard has submitted a notice of motion for Wicklow County Council to organise a public meeting to present all ongoing Arklow projects to traders and have representatives of WCCs Economic Dept together with Municipal District staff present.

“We need better, more open communication for our SMEs throughout the county . I will continue to push for more support for SMEs going forward and will continue to be the voice for small business in WCC.” Cllr Leonard ended.

The works on Arklow Main Street began on February 7 with the installation of the temporary one-way system. They are expected to last until early July.