Rehoming dogs taking months not weeks now as Wicklow SPCA struggles

Wicklow SPCA are under increasing pressure as the demand for dogs, which was so evident during the pandemic, has decreased rapidly, causing considerable delays in the rehoming of dogs which have been abandoned or neglected.

Sharpeshill Animal Sanctuary currently have close to 50 dogs in their care. During Covid it usually took only a matter of weeks to find a home for a new arrival to Sharpeshill, but now it can take months before a suitable home can be found.

Wicklow County Council has launched an appeal asking people to consider adopting a pet from Wicklow SPCA, and Linda Byrne, who works for Wicklow SPCA, said there just aren’t the same numbers looking for dogs anymore when compared with the pandemic.

“You don’t have the same numbers of people looking for dogs anymore,” she said. “I have contacted other rescue centres around the country and they are all in the same position.

“The longest resident we currently have here in Sharpeshill has been with us since October. During the pandemic it generally took two to three weeks to rehome a dog.

“We were all wondering what would happen to society after Covid, especially with all the new dogs that were purchased or adopted during the pandemic. Now we can definitely see there has been a shift.

“The same numbers of people just aren’t contacting us and there isn’t the same level of demand for dogs, which means it is taking us much longer to rehome the dogs we have here.”

There was also an upsurge in breeding during the pandemic, with some keen to take advantage of the increase in dog ownership.

However, many of these breeders now find themselves with litters of pups, with little demand to purchase them. Wicklow SPCA and Sharpeshill have also been assisting the ISPCA and certain dog pounds.

Linda added: “We are being contacted by people in the hope that others have been contacting us looking for pups. People were breeding either intentionally or unintentionally and now they can’t find anyone to buy the pups, so they contact us and other rescues because the demand for pups just isn’t there.

“We are also assisting the ISPCA with neglect and cruelty cases that they need kennelling for. The ISPCA would have had the cruelty and neglect cases in their care and once they are in better shape we look after them and try to get them new homes.

“The dogs and pups come from a variety of backgrounds and many require patience and care from their new owners because of everything they have been through. So it’s important we get the right and most suitable people to provide a forever home to these dogs.”

The pressure Wicklow SPCA and Sharpeshill Animal Sanctuary find themselves under means they would be greatly appreciative of any donations members of the public may be willing to offer.

“We have some wonderful supporters who we are very grateful towards. Any donations towards the veterinary care of the animals here at Sharpeshill would be fantastic. We are also always on the look out for any dry food for the puppies we have in our care.”

“We would also like to remind people that there are plenty of wonderful dogs here just waiting for someone to shower them with love and provide them with a new home,” said Linda.