Registration open for Wicklow Hospice fundraiser Hike for Hospice Glen-to-Glen

THE Hike for Hospice Glen-to -Glen is returning and will be taking place on Sunday, September 11.

This is the sixth Glen-to-Glen hike, organised by Fabian and Ursula Doyle from Wicklow. This special fundraiser has raised more than €90,000 for Wicklow Hospice in that time.

The route is a moderate 12.5km guided hike from Glendalough to Glendasan. It is a looped route, taking around three to four hours to complete, exploring Glendalough Valley and St Kevin’s Way. The Glen to Glen hike is an opportunity for an enjoyable and scenic challenge, while making an important contribution to the Our Lady’s Hospice community by helping supporting patients, their families and friends.

Those interested in participating should register on olh.ie/hike-for-hospice-glen-to-glen/ or 01 491 1072 by September 8.

After registration, you will receive a full information sheet about the hike, a t-shirt and a sponsorship card from Wicklow Hospice. All hikers should wear appropriate clothing, footwear and bring water and food. Tea and coffee will be provided in the car park after the hike and participants will receive a certificate of completion.