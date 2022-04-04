Red Arrows lead line-up for 15th Bray Air Display

The 15th annual Bray Air Display will go ahead in July, headlined by the Red Arrows.

The hugely popular event returns to Bray Seafront on Sunday, July 24 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisers have said this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever with an incredible line-up including the world-famous Red Arrows, considered one of the world’s best aerobatic display teams. The Red Arrows wowed audiences at the Bray Air Display during their last appearance at the festival in 2018.

The free family event is one of the most popular air shows in Europe and Ireland’s biggest air festival. The award winning festival is likely to bring a welcome boost to hospitality and other businesses in the town because it regularly attracts 100,000 people to Bray Seafront to watch the aerial spectacle.

This year’s event will see the Bray Air Display team up with the Irish Air Corps who are celebrating 100 years of Irish military aviation with a display by the Silver Swallows. The RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a M-346 Leonardo jet and the Royal Jordanian Falcons are also among the line-up.

Sé Pardy, Bray Air Display Director said, “We are delighted to announce that the 15th Bray Air Display will be back this summer. The 2022 event will be bigger and better than ever – we are thrilled that the masters of the sky, the Red Arrows will be back with us again this year. They always put on a spectacular display so this summer’s event really will be one to look forward to.”

Brigadier General Rory O’Connor, General Officer Commanding Air Corps, said “The Irish Air Corps have always enjoyed displaying for the public at the Bray Air Display, however, this year will be extra special as we celebrate our centenary. We are announcing the return of the Silver Swallows (our PC9M Display team) and several other exciting Air Corps displays.

"We are also really excited to welcome the RAFs Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to Irish skies. Seeing the iconic and historic Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane fly in formation will be very special and unique. The fact that the Irish Air Corps flew both Hurricanes and Spitfires in the past is a fitting tribute to all those who served in the Air Corps throughout the last century.”

Mr Pardy said “We know that so many have missed the event over the past two years; suffice to say Bray Air Display will not disappoint this July. We’re very excited about the calibre of acts we will have this year and look forward to announcing more acts over the coming months.”

The festival weekend will also include the Seafront funfair, a food village and other events during the festival weekend from Saturday, July 23. The Bray air display is supported by Bray Tourism and Wicklow County Council.

Organisers said more details of the air show’s line-up of display teams and other activities will be announced in the coming weeks.