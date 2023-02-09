Reconstruction of damaged road between Kilcroney Lane and Rocky Valley Drive a priority

WICKLOW County Council has made a commitment to prioritise reconstruction works in Glencormack, Road between Kilcroney Lane and Rocky Valley Drive in Kilmacanogue.

The road was temporarily closed from November to December of last year to allow for the installation of a water metre and sluice valve, resulting in damage to the road.

Welcoming the announcement by the Council, Minister Simon Harris said: “A number of weeks ago, I began engaging with Wicklow County Council in order to address the issues involving the road between Kilcroney Lane and Rocky Valley Drive in Glencormack. In recent works for Irish Water, Wicklow County Council acknowledged that the road was badly damaged.”

“I am glad to announce that Wicklow County Council has confirmed that they have committed to prioritising the reconstruction of this section of road, which has become prone to flooding due to damage to the road’s drainage and road edge.”

Wicklow County Council will begin the tender process once the Road Grant Allocation for 2023 has been confirmed.

Minister Harris added: “These reconstruction works will include the installation of new drainage along with filling in the existing roadside ditches to facilitate the installation of a future footpath.

I am eager to ensure that this momentum is kept up and am committed to working with Wicklow County Council, and the local community, who have been instrumental in progressing this issue.”