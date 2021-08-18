Rathmichael series of lectures on history

RATHMICHAEL Historical Society’s Summer Lecture Series 2021 on the theme of The Archaeology of Ireland’s Bogs got under way this week.

Lectures are on each night on Zoom at 8 p.m. They started on Monday and will continue until this Friday, August 20.

On Monday, August 16, it was ‘The Archaeology of Raised Bogs’ by Dr Ellen O’Carroll. On Tuesday, it was ‘Interpreting the Physical Features of the Faddan More Psalter’ by Dr John Gillis.

This evening, Wednesday, it’s The Leo Swan Memorial Lecture: ‘50 Years on from Leo Swan’s Research Flights over the Céide Fields in 1971’ by Prof. Séamus Caulfield. On Thursday August 19, it’s ‘Commercial Development of Irish Bogs in 19th and 20th Centuries’ by Donal Clarke; Friday: ‘The Contribution of Archaeobotany to Archaeology by Dr Gina Hannon and Dr Richard Bradshaw.

The fee is €5 or €25 for the series including membership. Book at rathmichaelhistoricalsociety.ie, or send a cheque to Rathmichael Historical Society, Gort na nÉan, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18. Please include your name, address and email.