Rathdrum man to take on marathon challenge in aid of two charities close to his heart

MARTIN O’Toole is taking on a fundraising challenge for both Rathdrum Cancer Support and St Colman’s Residential Care Centre.

Martin intends to set off on Saturday, September 17, and walk the distance of a marathon, 26.2 miles, around the Rathdrum area.

Having suffered in recent years with ill health, including cancer and heart problems, Martin has decided to do this fundraising marathon in appreciation for the support and care which both of these organisations have given to himself and family members over the years.

Martin has been hard at work getting plenty of practice in for his big challenge. He is also hoping that others may join him along part of the route, once the route has been confirmed. Members of the public can also come out and support Martin as he is passing by.

Martin has set up a fundraising page titled www.idonate.ie/MartinOToole,which by Thursday afternoon had already raised € 3,575.Martin OToole