Rare rose-coloured Starling spotted in Wicklow garden

FORMER Councillor John O’Brien had a surprise visitor to his back garden in Wicklow town during the week. In amongst the usual collection of starlings and other Irish garden birds which gather in the back of his Mount Carmel home, John noticed a lone bird which stood out due to its vivid pink plumage.

‘I was just doing the dishes and looking out the window at the back garden where there was the usual gathering of different birds. In among the normal Starlings I noticed this bird with very distinctive pink feathers. It was a very attractive bird with a great pink colour. You couldn’t miss it. The other birds were a bit stand offish to begin with and were making strange with the pink bird, but then just seemed to accept it after a while.

‘Now and again he would fly into the trees but he always came back. I’ve never seen a bird like it before in my life. He stayed in the back garden all evening so I decided to carry out some research.’

John was able to identify the bird as a Rose-coloured Starling, which are normally associated with Asia and far eastern Europe, but have recently started to appear more frequently in Europe, starting in France, Italy and Hungary. There has since been over 100 sightings in the UK and only close to ten in Ireland. The causes of which has led to the species heading outside of their normal breeding range are not yet fully understood, but appear to be linked to changes in the population of locusts on which it feeds.

‘I took a couple of photos and was showing it to some friends and none of them had ever spotted a bird like it either. Apparently Rose-coloured Starlings have only started appearing in northern Europe over the past two to three years. I don’t know if it has anything to do with climate change, but they have started to arrive in Europe, Ireland and the UK following insects the feed on, such as locusts and midges. He hasn’t returned to the back garden yet but I am keeping an eye out. He was certainly a very impressive bird to look at.’