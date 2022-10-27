Rainfall during storm amongst heaviest ever experienced in Wicklow – District engineer

DISTRICT Engineer Kevin Scanlon described last Wednesday’s torrential downpour as “beyond anything” experienced in the area before.

An Orange weather warning was in place for Wednesday, October 19, with many parts of the District considered a flooding risk. 53mm and 51mm of rain were recoded at Ashford and Arklow weather stations from midnight to 10.30 a.m. on the Wednesday. The exact level of rainfall is expected to be much greater once another manual check is carried out following electricity breaks.

Mr Scanlon said: “The level of rain we saw in some areas was beyond anything we have ever had before. I drove up the Marlton Road at 12.30 p.m. and there was a three metre corridor with a river either side of it. However, 44 minutes later there was no water on the road.

“No houses were flooded, as far as I am aware, but it came very close in Newtown and other areas, but we were able to keep on top of it. Our crews were out in the preceding days to make sure all gullies and drains were unblocked, but by Wednesday they were all back covered with leaves because of the wind and the storm.”

Cllr Gail Dunne complimented the outdoor crew for all their efforts.

“The weather was terrible, and the staff worked very hard in very difficult conditions.”

Cllr Irene Winters said: “I want to thank the staff, not just for their work on the day, but also the ongoing maintenance carried out over previous weeks and months which nullified the amount of damage caused.”