Rail works to halt May Bank Holiday DART services to Bray and Greystones

Essential engineering works are once again set to halt DART services between Dun Laoghaire and Bray/Greystones over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday, April 29, Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1, the DART will operate between Malahide, Howth and Dun Laoghaire only. This means there will be no DART services operating between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones.

Rail services will operate between Bray and Rosslare Europort.

This is the second successive Bank Holiday weekend in which DART services have been suspended beyond Dun Laoghaire, with works also taking place over Easter.

Iarnród Éireann said it apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused by the essential works and said Dublin Bus and Go Ahead Ireland will accept valid tickets within the affected area.

For northbound passengers a bus transfer will operate from Bray direct to Dublin Connolly. A second bus transfer will operate from Bray direct to Dun Laoghaire.

For southbound passengers, a bus transfer will operate between Dublin Connolly direct to Bray. A second bus transfer will operate between Dun Laoghaire direct to Bray. However, Dublin Pearse and Tara Street stations will not be served by bus transfers.

The news couldn’t come at a worse time for Bray, with large crowds expected to travel from south Dublin to the three-day Bray Jazz Festival.

Festival organiser George Jacob said that 50pc of the audience at the festival each year comes from South Dublin and a lot of the marketing is aimed specifically at areas such as Dalkey, Killiney, Glasthule, Dun Laoghaire and Blackrock, which are all served by the DART.