Raffle weeks away for one-bedroom apartmend in Delgany

The raffle for a one-bedroom apartment in Eden Gate will take place in just a few weeks.

Ann Marie and Alan Sparks will be raffling off the furnished property in Delgany on Sunday, October 31.

All legal and stamp duty costs are paid and the winner will just have to collect the keys.

The family is raffling the apartment as they have outgrown their family home and want to either extend or buy a bigger house.

The raffle will also support the Ross Nugent Foundation Charity. Ross was Ann Marie's 18-year-old nephew who died of cancer in 2010. Ross's father is Don Nugent, who is director of Dundrum Town Centre. 5 per cent of the host's revenue will go to the foundation.

“Ross developed a rare form of cancer and left us all way too soon,” said Ann Marie. “His wonderful parents Don and Sandra and sister Emma set up the foundation in his name and have done Trojan work meeting requests from the oncology wards in Crumlin Hospital, Beaumont Hospital and many other hospitals.”

The draw is being run by English company Raffall.com. “They work with Facebook and are approved by Google and Apple and they have recently been very successful in raffling properties in Ireland as seen on their website,” said Anne Marie.

20,000 tickets have been made available for the draw.

According to Raffall.com, the apartment could yield monthly rent of €1,400.

The raffle ends on Sunday, October 31, at 7 p.m., or when the last ticket is sold - whichever is sooner.

If the host fails to provide a prize, the winners will receive a share of the compensation amounting to 75 per cent of all ticket sales.