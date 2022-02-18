R747 closed in Arklow to close between Woodenbridge and Kilcara

Road users are advised that detours will be in place around Arklow next week to facilitate the remove dangerous branches and overhanging trees along the R747.

The road will be closed from Woodenbridge to Kilcara. Works will commence on Monday, February 21 and run until Friday, February 25.

Traffic will be directed towards Avoca and access to Arklow will be from the Avoca Road.

Wicklow County Council has requested that Coillte carry out essential tree surgery works to ensure road-user safety.

Coillte has carried out an ecologist assessment of the area and the works are being completed before the bird nesting season begins. Only trees and branches identified as dangerous will be removed.

Coillte respectfully requests the public to adhere to all safety signage and apologises for any inconvenience caused by these necessary works.