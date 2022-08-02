Quinsborough Road in Bray to close for 24hrs

Quinsborough Road in Bray will close temporarily next month to facilitate the renewal of track and road surface across Bray Level Crossing.

The closure will take place on September 3 for just 24 hours and will extend from the junction of Quinsborough Road/Florence Road and the junction of Quinsborough Road/Stand Road.

Alternative routes are as follows: For vehicles travelling west: diversion route via Sidmonton Road. For vehicles travelling east: diversion route via Adelaide Road. Pedestrians will be diverted via Albert Avenue

Any person wishing to object to the proposed road closure must lodge their objection in writing to Transportation and Roads, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow or via email at roadtrans@wicklowcoco.ie before 12.00p.m. on August 2.