Quick actions of firefighters halted Greystones and Kilcoole fires

Quick actions of Bray and Greystones fire stations last weekend put a halt to two dangerous fires that broke out at the Charlesland Golf Club in Greystones and along the mass path in Kilcoole.

At 10.00 am on Friday, August 12, Greystones fire station was alerted to a call at the Charlesland Golf Club concerning eight round bales that were ablaze. The fire had spread through the field.

Firefighters tackled the fire for two hours, with the aid of Bray fire station, before extinguishing it without any casualties or loss of life. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Greystones Station Officer Ciaran Hayden has not ruled out human involvement.

“We would expect it to be some kind of involvement from an outside source because of where the fire was.” said Mr Hayden. “We don’t expect that it could be spontaneous combustion or anything like that.”

Greystones Councillor Stephen Stokes gave his opinion on the situation, calling all to be more vigilant as the warm weather may return in the coming weeks.

“We were fortunate enough to have crews from Greystones and Bray on hand so on behalf of the Greystones Municipal District, we very much would like the fire service for their swift action,” began Cllr. Stokes.

“It is very concerning that we have fires being set alight for whatever reason and we’d obviously urge the public to stay vigilant. If people are out there setting fires deliberately, we would strongly urge them to cease that kind of activity because it could spark something much more dangerous in the community.”

On Thursday. August 11, a fire broke out on the mass path in Kilcoole, a very busy walkway especially in warm weather. Mr Hayden stated that the fire seemed to have been accidentally started and with quick action the blaze was extinguished within an hour.

“It had the potential to be dangerous, but it was spotted early, and we were able to get it under control very early,” he explained. “Again, we believe that this would be some kind of human involvement like a discarded cigarette or something like that.”

Local Councillor and Kilcoole resident Tom Fortune also urged the public to be more cautious with how they discard cigarettes and use open flames in the warm and dry conditions seen this past week.

“People do need to be careful, with the weather we’re having, it’s very easy for something to get out of control. It doesn't take much in this heat,” said Cllr. Fortune.

Mr Hayden moved to remind the public that dry weather has created perfect conditions for fires to start, which can still happen within the coming days, despite weather turning wetter and cooler.

“In this dry weather, the ground is bone dry,” he said. “The vegetation is ripe for burning and if people are not vigilant and are careless around barbeques or with cigarettes or campfires, it’s a tinder box and a concern for us because it will burn and it will burn quickly.”