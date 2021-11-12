Wicklow

Purple House to host online talk to help bereaved children

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Purple House Cancer Support Centre will host an online talk on ‘Supporting Bereaved Children’ on Friday, November 19 at 2 p.m. as part of Childhood Bereavement Awareness Week,

The talk will be hosted by Anne Regan MIAHIP, ICP, ACAP and Teresa Grant BA (Hons). Anne is an Integrative Humanistic Psychotherapist, a Child Art Psychotherapist, and a Clinical Supervisor at Purple House Cancer Support Centre.

Teresa is the Child and Family Liaison Coordinator and CLIMB Facilitator at Purple House Cancer Support Centre. Theresa holds a Degree in Early Childhood Development and Education, and is an Accredited Parent Plus and Meitheal Facilitator.

Registration is now open at purplehouse.ie.

