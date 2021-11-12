Purple House to host online talk to help bereaved children

Purple House Cancer Support Centre will host an online talk on ‘Supporting Bereaved Children’ on Friday, November 19 at 2 p.m. as part of Childhood Bereavement Awareness Week,

The talk will be hosted by Anne Regan MIAHIP, ICP, ACAP and Teresa Grant BA (Hons). Anne is an Integrative Humanistic Psychotherapist, a Child Art Psychotherapist, and a Clinical Supervisor at Purple House Cancer Support Centre.

Teresa is the Child and Family Liaison Coordinator and CLIMB Facilitator at Purple House Cancer Support Centre. Theresa holds a Degree in Early Childhood Development and Education, and is an Accredited Parent Plus and Meitheal Facilitator.

Registration is now open at purplehouse.ie.