Purple House receives grant to support creative therapies

Purple House Cancer Support Centre is among the community groups to receive funding to support creativity in Irish communities.

The local cancer support centre had been awarded €10,000 from the St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund. The grant will be used to provide children’s one-to-one art therapy sessions and adults art and crafts cancer therapy classes. Purple House is one of ten community groups and local charities selected to receive a share of €100,000 from the creative fund. The Bray-based cancer support organisation received opened its new forever home in the town.

The St. Patrick’s Festival team is to work with the selected community groups to realise their creative projects.

Veronica O’Leary, Director of Services at Purple House Cancer Support said: “When children or adults access our services, they are often in crises mode, anxious and confused. They often don't know how to express or verbalise their feelings and emotions. Our counsellors and therapists are especially trained to respond to the child or adults needs in wherever they are at that time. Interaction now helps people cope more effectively with future life challenges and gaining resilience.

"This creative fund will allow us to expand services and sessions as the need for our services is growing constantly. We will be able to continue to provide children’s one to one art therapy sessions and adults art and crafts cancer therapy classes. On behalf of Purple House Cancer Support and all of our clients, we would like to sincerely thank the St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund.”

This creative investment forms the final part of the €500,000 commitment made by TikTok earlier this year to support St. Patrick's Festival 2021. This took place over six days in March through ‘SPF TV’, a dedicated online St Patrick’s Festival tv channel, and an historic partnership with Oireachtas TV which brought the annual festival to 1.1 million homes in Ireland during lockdown. St. Patrick's Festival 2021 was Ireland’s most significant digital festival to date, with more than 102 million global engagements during the event.

The artistic journey of each community group is due to be captured and shared on both St. Patrick’s Festival and TikTok platforms. A selection of work from these projects is also expected also be showcased during the national St. Patrick’s Festival in March 2022.

Minister for Health and Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly welcomed the grant for Purple House.

He said: “I was absolutely delighted to see Purple House receiving €10,000 for their work with children through art. The help they give children who are dealing with the trauma of having cancer in their lives is immense.

“It’s fantastic that work, which helps over 1,300 families from across the country every year, is being recognised. The charity has just opened their new home in Bray and are continuing to develop ways not just to help the people of Wicklow but the entire country.

“Both Conor and Veronica and the rest of the team deserve huge credit for the work they are doing.”