Purple House Cancer Support in Bray officially opens its new premises

The staff and volunteers with Minister Stephen Donnelly at the official opening of Purple House, Bray.

There were celebrations this week at the official opening of Purple House Cancer Support Centre’s new permanent home.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly did the honours on Monday, November 1 at the Duncairn Terrace premises. The small ceremony was attended by Purple House service users, staff, volunteers, along with representatives from the HSE, Department of Health officials and community stakeholders.

Event FM were also present to launch their partnership with Purple House for the festive season.

The new centre will cater for the needs of thousands of cancer patients and their families over the coming years. The building is laid out over four floors and features a drop-in centre, counselling rooms, a coffee dock, cancer rehabilitation gym, children’s therapy room, support group and cancer survivorship classrooms, a healthy eating demonstration kitchen, complimentary therapy room, and a sensory garden.

The building was secured with a 50 per cent capital grant from the HSE and a mortgage by Purple House over 15 years for the remaining 50 per cent, which will be repaid through fundraising efforts over the coming years.

Purple House acknowledged the generosity and support from many members of the public for ensuring that their community has a permanent cancer support centre. Annually, Purple House support over 1,300 families from across Ireland through their in-house services and online services, the majority of which are provided through community fundraising efforts.

At the opening Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see Purple House finally have a permanent home after over 30 years.

“I’ve seen first hand the immense impact they have on individuals and families going through the nightmare of dealing with cancer.

“What they do is in effect help put families back together and are there to offer a helping hand to people at the darkest time in their lives.

“Today, thousands of people use their services both in person and online from all around the country.

“Now with this new home, they know the superb work being done by Conor and the team is here to stay.”

Purple House is holding an open day on Monday, November 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Members of the public are invited to visit the new facility and learn more about Purple House’s services.