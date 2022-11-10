Purple House Cancer Support in Bray awarded €31,500 from AIB Community Million Fund

Purple House Cancer Support in Bray has been awarded €31,500 from the 2022 AIB Community €1 Million Fund.

The annual AIB Community €1 Million Fund, which launched earlier this year, will see over 70 local charities receive funding as part of the initiative, with Purple House Cancer Support being chosen as one.

Having been nominated by AIB customers and the public, Purple House Cancer Support receives €31,500 from the fund in 2022. The charity says the funding will allow it continue to support its work in cancer services in the community.

Earlier this year, AIB launched the first €1 Million Community Fund and asked its customers and the wider public to nominate registered charities that connect with causes that matter most to them and their communities.

The charities that received the most nominations in each of the five regions: Connaught, Munster, Ulster (RoI), Leinster and Greater Dublin, received funding.

On being nominated, Director or Operations at Purple House, Conor O'Leary said: "The funding from AIB will be vital for the continued advancement and development of our Community based Cancer Support Services. The funding will translate into over 500 hours of psychological and practical support services for patients and their families. The funding is particularly vital in ensuring that children living with cancer will have access to play and art therapy, counselling, and therapeutic support groups in a community-based setting. We are delighted with the funding, and it means so much more that it was our local community and supporters that nominated Purple House. We thank everyone for their support."