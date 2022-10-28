Pure Mile awards return with volunteers collecting over 4,000 bags of litter during the year

PURE Manager Ian Davis, Cathaoirleach of the Arklow Municipal District Pat Kennedy, Minister Simon Harris and Cllr Vincent Blake present The Cool Killer Cow Whisperers PURE Mile Group with the Community Group Award.

Minister Simon Harris, PURE Manager Ian Davis, Cathaoirleach of the Baltinglass Municipal District John Mullen and Mayor of South Dublin Emma Murphy present the Beech Road,Ballyteige and Enniskerry PURE miles.

Minister Simon Harris, Cathaoirleach of the Arklow Municipal District Pat Kennedy and PURE Manager Ian Davis present Gerard Hanaway of the Avondale PURE Mile and Myles O'Neill of the Annacurra PURE Mile with the Individual Awards.

Cathaoirleach of the Arklow Municipal District Cllr Pat Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley, Minister Simon Harris and PURE Manager Ian Davis present the Barranisky, Ballincarrig, Donard/Glen and Manor Kilbride Pure Miles.

Minister Simon Harris, PURE Manager Ian Davis, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley and Deputy John Brady present the Moylisha, Glenmalure and Grange Con PURE Mile groups with their Anti-Dumping Campaign awards at the PURE Mile Gala Awards night.

Cathaoirleach of the Baltinglass Municipal District John Mullen, Minister Simon Harris, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley, PURE Manager Ian Davis and Mayor of South Dublin Emma Murphy present the Cruagh, Glencree Walking Group, Atha Cliath Cleanup the Uplands Team, Gunny Hill and the Trekkers Walking Group.

Minister Simon Harris, PURE Manager Ian Davis, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley present the Avoca Scouts and the Laragh PURE Mile Group with the Community and Education Awards.

THE Pure Awards night returned after a two-year absence to The Brooklodge Hotel in Macreddin, Aughrim, on Thursday night as over €6,000 in prize money was presented to the winning Pure Miles groups and their volunteers.

The Pure Mile is an environmental, community, heritage initiative, established by the Pure Project, which encourages communities and groups living in rural areas to adopt a mile or more, and keep this area free of rubbish and litter, while also researching information about their local wildflowers, plants, trees, animals, and the built, cultural, and social heritage of an area.

Each group attending the gala awards evening received a Pure Mile Certificate of Participation, a selection of native Irish trees, and all will be included in the popular Pure Mile Calendar, which will be launched in December this year.

Ian Davis, Pure Project Manager commented: “This is the 13th year of the Pure Mile, with the largest number of groups and volunteers involved in the project since it was established in 2009.

“The first year we had six miles of road, and this year, 13 years later, we have over 850 miles of road, mountains, woodlands, valleys, forestries, and upland amenities, with over 3,500 volunteers. The Pure Mile demonstrates that people want to make a difference to the environment, and Pure gives them the assistance, so they can make that difference.

“This year was remarkable for the number of groups and volunteers we had entered. Over 4,000 bogs of rubbish and litter were collected this year by our Pure Mile groups alone, with a huge number of areas and miles covered.

“We have been contacted from living all over Ireland who want to set up their own Pure Mile. I always say there are no losers in the Pure Mile, only winners.”

Receiving certificates for litter free Pure Miles were Manor Kilbride Pure Miles, consisting of Three Castles, Glen Heste, Golden Hill, The Banks, The Triangle, The Village Litter Free Pure Miles; Donard Glen Pure Miles, Ballinacarrig Pure Miles, Barranisky Pure Miles, Enniskerry Pure Miles consisting of Ballybrew, Curtlestown, Kilmolin, Kilgarron, Barnamire; Ballyteigue, Wheeler’s Lane, Ballinatombay and Ballinabarney Pure Miles and Beech Road, Millennium Road, Love Lane, Shelton Pure Miles.

Anti-dumping campaign certificates were presented to Grange Con Pure Miles; Glenamlure Pure Miles and Moylisha Pure Miles.

Certificates for cleaning up the South Dublin Uplands went to the Pure Miles groups Bog Trotters Walking Group, Trekkers Walking Group, Gunny Hill, Atha Cliath Clean-up the Uplands Team, Glencree Walking Group and the Cruagh Pure Miles.

The Wayfarers Walking Group and Irish Mountain Running Association were presented with certificates for cleaning the Wicklow and Dublin Uplands. Laragh, Ballard, Kilafin, Brockagh Pure Miles groups were recognised for their community and education efforts.

Individual awards were received by Susan O’Neill of Tomriland Pure Miles and Gerard Hanway of Avondale Pure Miles. Certificates were also presented to Cool Killer Cow Whisperers Pure Miles Community Group and the Avoca Scouts.

Certificates of recognition for corporate engagement were awarded to EcoTrail Pure Mile Team, Glendalough Whiskey/USBG Pure Mile Team, Lugalla Estate Pure Mile Team, Sales Force Pure Mile Team, Vagabond Pure Mile Team and . Zoetis Pure Mile Team.

If anyone want to get involved in next year’s Pure Mile, they can contact Pure at info@pureproject.ie or download an application from www.pureproject.ie/what-we-do/the-pure-mile/.