Public webinar dates on Irish Water's draft plan for eastern region

Public webinar dates for consultation on Irish Water's draft Regional Water Resources Plan Eastern and Midlands and associated environmental reports begin next week.

The three-month public consultation began on December 14 and sets out the options for providing a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for 2.5 million customers in the eastern and midlands region over the next 25 years.

This public consultation is an opportunity to feed into the process of how Irish Water identifies the water supply issues in the region and determines what the options are to provide a more resilient water supply to customers.

Public webinars will be held on February 2, 3, 7 and 8. These webinars will provide information on the draft Regional Water Resources Plan Eastern and Midlands and allow opportunities to pose questions to inform submissions.

"If you would like to be part of an online public webinar on the draft Regional Water Resources Plan Eastern and Midlands and associated environmental reports, you can provide an expression of interest at www.water.ie/rwrp/easternmidlands

Angela Ryan, Water Resource Strategy Specialist for Irish Water said: “Development of the draft plan will allow Irish Water for the first time to review water supply needs collectively across the entire eastern and midlands region covering a broad spectrum of risk including quality, quantity, reliability and sustainability.

"It will allow us to consider local options to resolve these needs and larger regional options that can address multiple supplies."

She added: “If people are interested in our plans for the eastern and midlands Region, they are welcome to join one of our public webinars in February and hear more from our team."

Irish Water is now seeking feedback on the public consultation for the draft RWRP: EM and associated SEA Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement. The documents are available to view on our website at www.water.ie/rwrp/easternmidlands.