Public webinar about proposed wind farm of south Wicklow coast

Irish energy provider Energia is holding a public webinar on Tuesday, November 9, at 7 p.m. as part of its initial consultation on the South Irish Sea offshore wind project

The first Public Consultation for Energia’s proposed renewable energy project, off the coasts of south Co. Wicklow and Co Wexford, is currently ongoing and Energia’s project team is holding an online public webinar on Tuesday between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. All are invited to join online to learn more about the project and ask questions. Registration for this webinar is now open at www.southirishseawind.ie.

A recording of the webinar will also be made available online after the event. “As this is an online webinar format, we encourage questions to be submitted in advance though the project website,” said Eoin McPartland, Offshore Renewables Manager with Energia.

The South Irish Sea project is proposed to be located at a minimum of 10km and up to 25km out to sea off the coasts of south Co. Wicklow and Co Wexford.

This project aims to decarbonise Ireland’s energy supply, reduce emissions, and help to achieve Ireland’s 2030 climate action and offshore wind energy targets. The project will generate clean electricity for the equivalent of over 500,000 Irish homes.

This early public consultation for the South Irish Sea project is underway from now until November 26 and is the first in a series of opportunities for the public to meet the project team and learn about the project.

An online exhibition room is now open at www.southirishseawind.ie providing project information and materials such as survey area maps, indicative photo illustrations, a project timeline, and other information including engagement with local and fishing communities.

South Irish Sea project information clinics will be held from November 15 to 19 for anyone who would like to discuss specific aspects with the project team. Bookings can also be made through the project website.

As a leading Irish energy provider and long-term infrastructure investor, Energia currently supplies approximately 20 per cent of all electricity on the island of Ireland to over 823,000 homes and businesses. Energia is responsible for providing electricity from approximately 25 per cent of all wind power on the island.

Eoin McPartland, Offshore Renewables Manager with Energia said: “Climate action is essential to protect our environment now and for the generations to come. Energia’s South Irish Sea project will produce 100% green electricity that will contribute to decarbonising Ireland’s energy supply, reducing emissions and powering homes and businesses into the future while meeting Ireland’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

“As a leading Irish energy company, Energia has a strong track record of working closely with communities to understand their viewpoints and concerns and this is then included in the progression of all our projects.

“We know that coastal communities are considering the potential of offshore windfarm developments for the first time and we want to provide as much information as possible, which is why we have begun consultation at this early stage in the project. This first round of consultation is very much an introduction to the South Irish Sea project and we encourage people to take part.

“Coastal communities in other countries have benefited positively from developments in the green economy and we want to ensure that this will be the case for communities along the eastern and south-eastern seaboards in parallel with this development.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with people around this important initiative and we welcome all feedback which can help shape the development of the South Irish Sea windfarm project.”

The project team is currently undertaking offshore and onshore studies to help determine site suitability and to inform the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and design process. Further periods of consultation will take place over the coming 18 months to share progress on the project.

It is anticipated that a planning application for the South Irish Sea project could be made in 2023 with a planning decision in 2024.