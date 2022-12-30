Public piano proposed for Greystones train station

Greystones musician Niall Woods and Cllr Stephen Stokes have teamed up to campaign for a public piano at their local train station, which if successful could be a first for County Wicklow.

According to the website pianos.pub, that pinpoints the location of publicly accessible pianos, County Wicklow has none at present, with the nearest playable public instruments in south Dublin.

Airports and train stations are popular locations and frequently appear being played on social media posts. At present 39 publicly accessible pianos are listed in Ireland.

The preferred location this new piano is Greystones Railway Station, inspired by the piano that commuters who use Pearse Street Station in Dublin will be familiar on its southbound platform.

Cllr Stephen Stokes has written to Irish Rail to seek permission to locate the piano in Greystones Railway Station.

Pending a decision, Cllr Stokes says the campaign would be willing to consider other suitable locations.

Niall has already secured a piano that the public will be able to play to pass the time while waiting for their train. It’s currently being restored.

Niall, who is part of the Greystones Music Academy, said: “We’ve got a suitable old piano in Greystones Music Academy now, and the next steps are for me to tune it up and fix a few broken keys.

“I’m also hoping that some of the students or teachers at the school can paint it with one of those funky colourful designs like the piano in Pearse Station or other street pianos around the world.”

He added: “I think an open access piano like the one in Pearse station would be a great addition to Greystones. There are lots of great piano players in the town and it would be great to get to hear them give a few brief, spontaneous concerts from time to time.

“As a listener you sometimes get lucky when a great musician sits down and does their thing, but it’s also nice to hear beginners or even people who’ve never learnt the piano trying out a few things and maybe getting a feel for it.”

Cllr Stokes has been very active in seeking amenities accessible to the public, such as outdoor chess tables.

He said: “When we work towards amenities that support creative pursuits it can only enhance the vibrancy of our area. Public pianos are increasingly popular around the world, and I believe this could bring a bit of extra joy to our area.”

The original public piano is credited to an instrument that was left out by its owner in Sheffield, England in 2003 when he could not get it up the steps to his house. He noticed people playing it and then documented its use, including theft and replacement with a newer instrument.

Artist Luke Jerram is credited with growing the musical phenomena with his art piano installations ‘Play me I’m Yours’. The art project began in 2008 and 10 years later his team had installed over 1,900 pianos in 70 cities.