Public meeting of Wicklow Joint Policing Committee is postponed

A public meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, due to take place on Thursday, November 18 has been postponed.

Wicklow County Council had been due to hold the meeting of the county's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) at the Parkview Hotel in Newtownmountkennedy, but confirmed that the event would be re-scheduled in light of updated public health guidelines.

The purpose of the JPC is to provide a forum where the local authority and the senior Garda officers, responsible for the policing of that area, can consult on matters affecting the policing of the area and keep under review the levels and patterns of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour occurring and any factors underlying and contributing to it.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said they hope to reschedule the meeting once public health advice allows.