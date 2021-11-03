Public lights are finally repaired at Fáilte Park in Bray

The repair of street lights at Fáilte Park in Bray has been welcomed by local public representatives.

The lighting had not been working for several years and this had been a cause of concern for many residents.

Sinn Fein Cllr Grace McManus said it is “wonderful news” to see that the lighting issues addressed.

"Fáilte park is the home to many of our older population, some who have mobility issues, so lighting really was essential for their safety and wellbeing.”

“To know now that they can move more freely and watch out for trip hazards, while also feeling more secure in their homes is very welcome as we come into the winter months, and my admiration and appreciation to both the residents here for campaigning on this, and Wicklow County Council for ensuring this essential work was done”

Deputy John Brady said it’s “really positive that the long-standing issue" had been resolved.

"Cllr McManus and I got a commitment from the council in August that the important work that was required to get the public lighting would be done. So to have the lights back working now after being out of action for a number of years is really positive, particularly as we move into the evenings getting darker earlier.”