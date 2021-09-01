Public consultation opens on Nitrates programme

Wicklow’s rural communities have been urged to have their say on the Ireland’s Draft Nitrates Action Programme.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have opened the second stage of the consultation process to allow stakeholders to give their views and feed into finalisation of measures for Ireland’s fifth Nitrates Action Programme to cover the period from 2022 to 2025.

The draft programme contains specific measures to protect surface water and groundwater from nutrient pollution arising from agricultural sources.

The proposed measures in the draft plan include the extension of the time limits on application of chemical fertilisers and the creation of a chemical fertiliser sales register. Other proposals include a review of slurry storage and management, storage requirements for livestock manure, requirements for the maintenance of green cover on tillage lands and set-back distances from water.

The document is available to view at gov.ie/en/consultation.

Observations or comments on the draft nitrates action programme can be emailed to wau@housing.gov.ie. The closing date for submissions is Monday, September 20.

The Department of Housing said the new programme is expected to be ready for sign off by the relevant ministers later this

year.