Public consultation opens for wind farm project off the south Wicklow coast

Public consultation has opened on proposals to develop a new windfarm off the coast of south Wicklow.

A public consultation has opened on proposals to develop a new windfarm off the coast of south Wicklow.

Energia’s South Irish Sea project would be located a minimum of 10km and up to 25km out to sea off the coasts of south Wicklow and Co. Wexford. It could generate electricity for the equivalent of over 500,000 Irish homes.

As an energy provider and long-term infrastructure investor, Energia currently supplies approximately 20 per cent of all electricity on the island of Ireland to over 823,000 homes and businesses. Energia is also responsible for providing electricity from approximately 25 per cent of all wind power on the island.

The public consultation for the South Irish Sea project is open until November 26. It is expected to be the first in a series of consultations with the public about the proposals. An online exhibition room is open on the project’s website, providing information including survey area maps, indicative photo illustrations, a project timeline, and details of engagement with local and fishing communities.

Energia’s project team is holding an online public webinar on Tuesday, November, 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A recording of the webinar will also be made available online after the event. Information clinics will be held between November 15 and 19 for anyone who would like to discuss specific aspects with the project team. Bookings can also be made for these clinics through the project website.

Eoin McPartland, Energia Offshore Renewables Manager, said: “Climate action is essential to protect our environment now and for the generations to come. Energia’s South Irish Sea project will produce 100 per cent green electricity that will contribute to decarbonising Ireland’s energy supply, reducing emissions and powering homes and businesses into the future while meeting Ireland’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

“As a leading Irish energy company, Energia has a strong track record of working closely with communities to understand their viewpoints and concerns and this is then included in the progression of all our projects.

“We know that coastal communities are considering the potential of offshore windfarm developments for the first time and we want to provide as much information as possible, which is why we have begun consultation at this early stage in the project. This first round of consultation is very much an introduction to the South Irish Sea project and we encourage people to take part.

“Coastal communities in other countries have benefited positively from developments in the green economy and we want to ensure that this will be the case for communities along the eastern and south-eastern seaboards in parallel with this development.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with people around this important initiative and we welcome all feedback which can help shape the development of the South Irish Sea windfarm project.”

Energia was recently granted a foreshore licence by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to carry out surveys for the project. The company said a planning application for the South Irish Sea project could be made in 2023. More information is available at southirishseawind.ie.