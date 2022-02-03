Proposals to retain 2 separate dog parks in Enniskerry

Wicklow County Council has been asked to grant permission to retain two separate dog park and training areas in Enniskerry.

L/K Design has lodged an application with the local authority on behalf of Cathy Matthews relating to a site at Beech Hill Allotments on the Scalp Road.

Permission is being sought for the use of the land for dog training and as a dog adventure park, gravel parking area, access onto an existing lane, four storage sheds, a storage container and associated works.

The planning section is due to issue its decision on the application by February 22.

Meanwhile, Kiaran O’ Malley and Co. Ltd had lodged plans with the local authority to retain a separate dog training facility at Waggymamas Agility, Beech Hill Allotments on the Scalp Road.

The facility comprises an indoor polytunnel arena, an outdoor paddock/arena and a timber garden shed.

Wicklow County Council’s planning section is due to issue its decision on this application by February 15.