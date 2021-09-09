Wicklow

Promotion of housing development angers locals in Rathnew

The Tinakilly Park development in Rathnew. Expand

The Tinakilly Park development in Rathnew.

Wicklow

Myles Buchanan

RATHNEW residents have been angered after a recent marketing promotion of Tinakilly Park was described as being in the townland of Wicklow town, rather than Rathnew.

The majority of local amenities listed were also nearly all exclusively located in Wicklow town, including schools, sports clubs and businesses.

Vincent Collard, of the local Rathnew Past and Present history group, feels the local community was ignored as part of the promotion of Tinakilly Park.

