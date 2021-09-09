Promotion of housing development angers locals in Rathnew

RATHNEW residents have been angered after a recent marketing promotion of Tinakilly Park was described as being in the townland of Wicklow town, rather than Rathnew.

The majority of local amenities listed were also nearly all exclusively located in Wicklow town, including schools, sports clubs and businesses.

Vincent Collard, of the local Rathnew Past and Present history group, feels the local community was ignored as part of the promotion of Tinakilly Park.

He said: “This has angered and dismayed the local population. To add further insult to injury local amenities were listed with a near blank on Rathnew amenities, sports clubs and businesses. We also had the farcical mention of the DART service to the area.”

The first phase of the development will consist of 274 dwellings. Vincent, and other residents of Rathnew, are frustrated that the promotion of the development focused mainly on facilities in Wicklow Town, with little or no reference to Rathnew.

He added: “We reject this attempt to consume part of Rathnew into Wicklow town, whether erroneously or purposely. The implications of decisions taken by outsiders can have a detrimental effect on local communities and its cohesion. We pride ourselves on being a proud and a strong community exemplified by the success of our GAA club for more than 100 years. We are proud of our identity and would like it respected.

“With the expansion of Rathnew in recent years, we have seen a diversity of population. We endeavour to give a warm welcome to everybody wishing to live in Rathnew. The village has evolved into a modern small town, with its own church , schools , third level college, pubs, post office , supermarkets, shops , doctors , chemist, takeaways and hundreds of local businesses giving so much employment. Rathnew also has excellent transport links.

Cllr John Snell, as well as other residents such as Vincent, met with the developers of the site, Keldrum and the Ardale Property Group, who insisted that the omission of so many Rathnew amenities in favour of Wicklow town was a mistake.

Cllr Snell said; “It appears it was an error on behalf of a marketing company involved, and the mistake will be rectified. People in Rathnew thought it may have been some sort of marketing strategy to try and disassociate the development from Rathnew, which local residents found very hurtful. However, that isn’t the case.

“There were certainly mistakes in the promotion, such as listing four schools, only one of which was in Rathnew. People felt it was false advertisement which was hurtful, but promises have been made that the mistake will be properly rectified.”