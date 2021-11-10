Progress being made at waterwater treatment plants in Wicklow

The old wallboard factory being torn down during work on the Arklow Water Treatment Plant.

The latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report shows the progress being made to upgrade wastewater treatment and eliminate the discharge of raw sewage, while also highlighting the need for continued investment in our essential wastewater services.

The EPA report says that twelve large towns, including Arklow, and cities in 2020 failed to comply with EU standards that were set in 2005. This is down from 19 in 2019.

34 towns and villages, including Arklow and Avoca, released untreated sewage into the environment every day in 2020.

Irish Water is investing in wastewater infrastructure in Arklow, Avoca, Blessington and Aughrim.

In Arklow, Irish Water is on track to eliminate the vast majority of raw sewage discharges by 2025 with the construction of the wastewater treatment plant. Works are progressing and the demolition of the Old Wallboard Factory has already commenced.

Arklow is the largest remaining town without treatment.

The Avoca Wastewater Treatment Plant is progressing through the necessary planning & design stages and it is hoped that a planning application can be submitted in early 2022.

Construction work is already underway on the upgrade of the Blessington Wastewater Treatment Plant. When completed, the project will increase the capacity of the plant to serve a population equivalent of up to 9,000.

Aughrim Wastewater Treatment Plant was recently selected for funding under the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme, Irish Water’s scheme to support growth in smaller towns and villages and is currently going through the necessary stages including detailed design, planning, procurement and construction.

Kilcoole and Kilpeddar are two of 42 areas where improvements are needed to prevent water water from harming rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters.

In the last six years, Irish Water has prioritised areas where it can support housing and development and have the greatest environmental impact.

Over 60 percent of raw sewage discharges have been eliminated since 2015 nationwide and replaced with treatment capacity for the equivalent of 120,000 people.

To date new wastewater treatment plants have been built in 17 locations where raw sewage had been discharged into the sea for decades. By the end of 2021 construction will have started in an additional 14 locations, with the remaining 17 projects due to get underway in 2022 and 2023.

The majority of raw sewage discharges are on track to be removed by the end of 2025.

In addition to ending the discharge of raw sewage by building infrastructure where none previously existed, Irish Water has also been continuing with its programme of upgrading existing wastewater treatment plants and networks in towns and villages throughout Ireland.

Michael Tinsley, Wastewater Portfolio Delivery Manager with Irish Water, commented: “Having a modern, sustainable and functional wastewater network is critical in order to protect our environment and to support housing and economic growth in the years ahead.

"Irish Water is working closely with the EPA and our other partners, including local authorities, to ensure this can be delivered in the most efficient and sustainable way around Ireland.”