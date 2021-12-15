Process to transfer ownership of old Bray Courthouse under way

The process to transfer the old Bray Courthouse to Wicklow County Council for community use is under way, it has been confirmed.

The old courthouse, on the Boghall Road, has been vacant since 2006 when court business transferred to the Civic Centre on the Main Street. A formal request has recently been made by Wicklow County Council to the Courts Service for the former courthouse. The Courts Service confirmed in 2020 that the building is surplus to its requirements. Follwing a recent formal request, the Courts Services has agreed to transfer the building to the council for community use.

Sinn Fein Deputy John Brady said “Over the last 18 months my colleagues Cllrs Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien, Grace McManus and I have been engaged in a campaign to have the former Bray District Courthouse on the Boghall Road in Bray handed over to Wicklow County Council for community use. After a lengthy process I’m delighted that the transfer of the vacant premises has now commenced after the council lodged a formal request to the Courts Service for the premises.”

“The building on the Boghall Road in Bray has been vacant since 2006, when court sittings and services were relocated to alternative accommodation in the town center. In October 2020, the Courts Service informed me that the old Bray Court House was surplus to their requirements and that they were willing to transfer it to Wicklow County Council,” he said.

It’s understood that a structural survey of the building and a cost analysis for carrying out upgrade works to the premises has also been undertaken by the local authority.

Deputy Brady said: “The next stage in the process is to start looking at what way the building can be used by the community. Since we started our campaign we have been inundated with ideas and requests from community groups and organisations about the premises. If there are any more community groups or organisations that have any ideas, I’d be delighted to hear from them. Our campaign has been very successful to date, however total success will only come when the vacant premises are being used by the community, thankfully that has now come one huge step closer.”

Cllr McManus added “The need for more community spaces for the vibrant groups that are the life force of our town is evident. I love hearing from volunteers and organizers about the amazing work they do, but it is frustrating and disappointing when we also hear that they don’t have the space they need to continue to thrive. That’s why this news is so welcome, and I’m looking forward to supporting this process as it enters the next phase”

Cllr O’Brien commented, “we must match the population growth in the town with the development of community facilities. There are currently not enough and it’s frustrating for groups who are competing for limited space. A proactive approach which responds to emerging needs and is sustainable into the future should be our priority in Wicklow County Council.”