Priory Road in Delgany to temporarily close for footpath works

Priory Road in Delgany is to be temporarily closed for one month to install a new footpath and public lights.

Wicklow County Council confirmed that the temporary road closure for Priory Road would be in place from Wednesday, February 23, to March 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This road closure is to facilitate the construction of a footpath from the new Archers Wood estate towards Eden Gate. Street lights will also be installed and works to widen the road carried out.

The local authority said local access would be maintained during the works and the road will open during the night using a traffic light system.

Alternative route through Delgany via R762/Delgany Road or via R762 leading onto R761/Bray to Greystones Road.

Wicklow County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.

Councillor Derek Mitchell welcomed the start of the works, which will construct a new footpath to link Archers Wood to the town. He said he had been confirmed about a lack of safe walking routes.

“About 100 houses are occupied with another 350 to be built. When finished, there will be two more paths to the estate but this could take some time,” he added.