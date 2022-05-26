Pride of Place Award for Kiltegan in acknowledgement of efforts of local volunteers

Back row Left to Right: Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman, Co-operation Ireland, Tom Dowling, Chairperson, Pride of Place Initiative; Michael Nicholson, Wicklow County Council; Cllr. Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council; George Jones, Chairman, Irish Public Bodies Insurance; Caroline Fox, Wicklow County Council. Front row left to Right: Teresa Nolan, Kiltegan Tidy Towns; Paula Boland, Kiltegan GAA.

KILTEGAN Village has won a prestigious Pride of Place community award at a gala ceremony held in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The Pride of Place competition was initiated 19 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development. Over the years it has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

The west Wicklow village claimed a special award in the Population 0-300 category, with judges drawing attention to years of hard work by local volunteers.

The judges stated: “This village has a long history of community activity with its tidy towns committee winning overall in 1973. The setting up of a development committee in 2018 has brought great extra cohesiveness to the village with great new initiatives. The group believe its initiative is a community wide project demonstrating the potential in every rural community in Ireland.”

Cllr Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council, who attend the presentation ceremony in Killarney, congratulated all involved and stated: “This is an absolutely fabulous achievement and a real tribute to Kiltegan village and it’s people.”

Also nominated in the Community Wellbeing Category was Neighbourhood Network Wicklow, but, unfortunately, they missed out on the night.

President Michael D Higgins, who is Joint Patron of Co-operation Ireland with Queen Elizabeth, said the awards played an important role.

“The Pride of Place awards are a most important initiative, reminding us that creating societies that are ethical and inclusive is a task for all of our citizens, of all ages and circumstances,” said President Higgins.

Former Wicklow County Councillor, George Jones Chairman, IPB Insurance, the award sponsors said: “The IPB Pride of Place Awards are an ideal platform to recognise the positive social impacts being made in communities across the island of Ireland. I would like to take this opportunity to commend all the communities involved for their spirit of collaboration and camaraderie in making it to the finals.

“It is also important to recognise the role of local authorities who work closely with their communities to support inspiring voluntary initiatives. These awards serve as one of the important ways that we can recognise those involved in working to make a difference in society.”