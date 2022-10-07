Prices to range from €233,000 to €276,000 for affordable housing scheme in Wicklow town

THE Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has approved funding of €1.8 million under the Affordable Housing Fund for 36 homes in Wicklow town.

A total of 36 affordable purchase homes are to be constructed at Murrough View, Greenhill Road, Wicklow town, under the Affordable Housing Fund. The homes are expected to be delivered next year and will be sold to first-time buyers and ‘fresh starters’ at prices from €233,000 to €276,000 depending on type, which are significantly discounted market rates for the area.

The site was initially designed as a social housing scheme and is at an advanced stage of construction.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said: “I was delighted to give approval to these 36 much-needed affordable homes under the Affordable Housing Fund. Increasing home ownership is a priority for this Government and we will significantly scale up our pace of delivery.

“Our ‘Housing for All’ plan sets us on a pathway to delivering 54,000 affordable homes to purchase and rent by the end of 2030 and reflects our priority of creating a long-term sustainable housing system.

“I know just how acutely the affordability constraints are felt by people, both young and not so young, and the struggle they face in finding a home in their own locality. We have put affordability at the heart of this Government’s housing plans and this year will see a significant ramping up of affordable homes for sale and rent – something which we have not seen in this country in over a decade.”

It will be the first affordable purchase scheme launched in Wicklow for over 14 years and was debated by the elected members of Wicklow County Council at September’s monthly meeting, where it received the unanimous support of all councillors.