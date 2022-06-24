President Higgins to officially open Beyond the Trees Avondale next month

President Michael D Higgins is due to open Beyond the Trees Avondale on July 6th.

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins will pay a visit to the Garden County next month for the official opening of Beyond the Trees Avondale.

The exciting new visitor destination opened last Tuesday on the longest day of the year, and features the first fully accessible treetop walk and viewing tower in Ireland, which takes everyone to the heart of the forest at Avondale, and allows them to weave their way along the walkway, exploring the trees from top to bottom.

The treetop walk and viewing tower, as well as the visitor centre buildings, feature innovative timber construction using locally sourced timber. A variety of sustainable technologies are built in including solar photovoltaic panels and solar hot water panels, air to water heat pumps and rain water harvesting.

President Higgins will be in attendance at Avondale Forest Park on Wednesday, July 6th, to officially launch Beyond the Trees Avondale, starting from 11 a.m.