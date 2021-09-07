Preferred route for N11 and M11 improvement scheme

The preferred option for the N11 and M11 Improvement Scheme has been announced.

A PREFERRED route for the N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme will involve investment in local roads to improve connectivity between towns and villages, including new pedestrian and cycling routes, in order to keep local traffic off the route.

The transportation project is aimed at alleviating congestion, improving safety and optimising the efficiency and function of the N11/M11 as a transport corridor.

The section under is approximately 22km in length, extending from the existing M11/M50 junction west of Shankill, Dublin, to the N11/M11 junction at Coyne’s Cross.

Martin Allen of project consultants Arup, announced on Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council that the preferred option was to use the existing road and focus on improvements on that corridor, as well as bus service enhancements.

“It will involve major investment in the bus services within the study area, in addition to those already included, such as Bus Connect. That should help to reduce car demand,” said Mr Allen.

Road improvement works under consideration include an alterative offsite route for Glenview and Delgany. The provision of a new parallel road network adjacent to the N11/M11, between junction 5, Bray North, and junction 8, Kilmacanogue, is also being considered.

Mr Allen added: “The scheme will involve improved junction layouts and the closure of certain primary junctions to improve conditions and reduce congestion, while avoiding adverse impacts on the surrounding road network. The proposed closure of some minor junctions is also proposed.”

Cllr Jodie Neary said: “There are a few exits to be closed, including junction 10 southbound to Delgany, as well as one in Kilpedder. The aim is to move traffic to exit at junction 11 onto the N11. But it seems with the closure of the Delgany exit will move traffic down to Delgany village through Greystones.”

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy said she had spoken to many constituents who were finding it difficult to navigate the website set up to provide information on the scheme.

“There are some serious concerns over the consultation. There have been a lot of issues over accessibility and how you access the maps.”

Cllr Lourda Scott was glad that the option to wide the road through the Glen of the Downs was now off the table.

She added; “Funding for public transport needs to run ahead of this scheme if we are to see any hope of getting people off the N11. It is critically important that a proper bus service is there as an option, otherwise I would be concerned that local access roads will end up just as congested.”

Cllr Joe Behan felt it was imperative that a footpath was put in place from Bra to Kilmacanogue.

“At the moment there is no footpath access for people walking from Bray to Kilmacanogue. Are people going to have to wait for this project to end before they can walk safely from Kilmacanogue to Bray?”

Cllr Derek Mitchell felt the proposed closure of Junction 10 could produce “traffic chaos” in Greystones.

He said: “Around half the traffic coming from Greystones uses that access. Traffic will be diverted back onto the R761, which is a very busy residential road.”

Councillors Gerry Walsh and Tom Fortune also shared the same concerns over the potential closure of junction 10.

Cllr Fortune also felt the scheme offered an opportunity to develop a link road from Kilcoole to the N11.

“It’s something we have been speaking about for the past 20 years,” added Cllr Fortune.

Cllr Peir Leonard felt it was important to plan for the future, when more electric vehicles and cyclists should be using the road.

She also felt Arklow was again being left out.

“Arklow seems to be missing off the map in relation to rail. We have a railway station here and a huge level of commuters. You can’t even get across the bridge in Arklow in the morning because of the congestion.”

Cllr Melanie Corrigan had also encountered people finding it difficult to access the website n11m11.ie.

She said; “People are finding it very difficult to zoom in and out of their area on the maps.”

Cllr Dermot O’Brien had concerns over the public perception of public transport.

“There is a crisis in faith over public transport. I see car registrations have gone up this year in Wicklow by 15 per cent. Car growth isn’t what we are looking for. Faith needs to be reinstated in public transport and the NTA have a role to play in this.”