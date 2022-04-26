Powerscourt Distillery showcased on leading British TV shows

Powerscourt Distillery’s In-House Food and Beverage Specialist Santina Kennedy with broadcaster Craig Doyle.

A Wicklow distillery has been showcased on two leading British TV shows

Powerscourt Distillery was featured on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ on Friday, April 15.

The Enniskerry distillery was part of a segment presented by broadcaster Craig Doyle.

He spoke with the distillery’s In-House Food and Beverage Specialist Santina Kennedy and tasted Fercullen whiskey, paired with some of Ireland’s top artisan foods.

Local farmhouse cheeses from Wicklow Farmhouse Cheeses and Coolattin Cheese were among the artisan foods included in the food and whiskey pairing prepared by Santina.

The food and whiskey pairings offered by Powerscourt Distillery include a selection of Irish charcuterie, Irish crackers, local breads, Wicklow honey and other accompaniments made by artisan producers.

Powerscourt Distillery is located in the restored Old Mill House on the Powercourst Estate,