Power2Progress scheme to help second level students achieve potential

Minister for Further and Higher EducationSimon Harris has launched Power2Progress at St. Kilian's Community School, a new programme targeted at 700 students in 21 DEIS schools across the country.

“I am delighted to join the wonderful team here at St Kilian’s Community School to launch Power2Progress,” he said.

The programme seeks to introduce second level students to the potential of Higher Education and the work environment.

“I would like to pay tribute to the work and initiative of Professor Judith Harford and her team in UCD who developed this magnificent programme with the backing of the Z Zurich Foundation and Rethink Ireland,” Mr Harris said.

The programme facilitates each of the 21 schools to ask their senior cycle pupils to select subject areas in which they would benefit from additional tuition. This tuition is provided by UCD student teachers, on-site, in schools, after school hours.

The programme also involves a career guidance/mentoring dimension and students who sign up to the programme will be provided with a laptop.

“I am excited by the work Mr Murphy and the staff at St Kilian’s undertake and I am delighted to see the recognition of the importance of this with the inclusion of the school in the Power2Progress programme. This programme will expand student’s horizons as to what they want to do after they finish second level and will make a positive impact on student’s choices for the years ahead.”