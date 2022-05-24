Postman Pat raises funds for Wicklow RNLI through sale of framed photographs

LOCAL postman Pat Davis called to Wicklow Lifeboat Station recently to present a cheque for €850 to the volunteer crew.

The photographer and marine artist raised the money by raffling some of his fantastic framed photographs. Bernie Jarrett and John Hayden from Wicklow RNLI Fundraising Branch accepted the donation on behalf of the RNLI.

Pat is well known for his unique paintings on the East pier, which include many RNLI lifeboats that were stationed at Wicklow over the years.

Speaking after the presentation RNLI Volunteer Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: “We are very grateful for Pat’s generous donation during our May Day fundraising campaign, his kind gesture is deeply appreciated by the crew.”