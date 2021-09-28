Possibility of in-person meeting is mooted as Covid restrictions ease

A public meeting of Wicklow’s Joint Policing Committee could take place in November, depending on Covid-19 public health guidance.

The issue came up at the September meeting of the committee, which took place virtually.

Cllr Joe Behan (Ind) said he was unhappy with the format of online meetings and noted the JPC had hoped to hold a public meeting in October or November. If this could be possible, he suggested the committee schedule a date for the public meeting.

Cllr Gerry Walsh (FF) said he would check if it would be possible to hold a meeting in November, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Meeting administrator Helen Purcell told members that thenext meeting was in December and it is hoped that this can take place in-person.