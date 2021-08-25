Positive HIQA report for Bray respite centre 

Suaimhneas Respite in Bray provides safe and enjoyable respite breaks to people availing of the service, an inspection has found.

The Sunbeam House operated centre can accommodate up to four clients at a time, although this had been reduced to two at the time of inspection to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

HIQA carried out an inspection in April of this year and found the centre to be compliant in all areas.

Suaimhneas provides respite for men and women with an intellectual disability that require low to medium support

The designated centre was clean, nicely decorated and well maintained, according to the report. Each person had their own individual bedroom for respite stays, with a lockable door and space to put their belongings.

The inspector spoke to two people availing of respite and their feedback was positive.

They liked the building, staff were helpful, and they were enjoying their stay.

TVs had been put in bedrooms since the last inspection, which was a welcome change, they said.

The inspector also reviewed questionnaires from people who have used the respite service and their families. Their feedback was also positive.

However, some people did comment that they would like a garden area, and to go for more drives in the car.

There were discreet amendments made to the building, to support people with a visual impairment to use their environment freely. For example, a dado rail along walls and corridors and textured signs on different room doors.

During the pandemic, respite at Suaimhneas had ceased for four months and re-opened in August 2020.