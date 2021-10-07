Playground works to be done across the Greystones district

Broken surfacing and equipment at various playgrounds across the Greystones district is to be addressed.

Cllr Jodie Neary said that she has been working with council officials to address wear and tear at playgrounds in Greystones, Kilcoole and Newcastle.

“Our beloved playgrounds have seen a lot of love this past summer as the Government promoted an ‘outdoor summer’ and as restrictions were loosened up. Because less people were travelling, it meant many more children using these facilities,” said Cllr Neary.

“It’s great to see our local playgrounds used so much, it’s a sign of their success. Unfortunately, it has led to some equipment being broken, rendering them unusable. So many parents have come to me upset to see the state of our playgrounds.

“The council has done great work to try and keep on top of it but little did we know that Covid and Brexit would affect supply issues, yet they have. Equipment at these playgrounds are specialised, which means they have to be made to order with specialists calling out to measure, sourcing material and then coming back out to fix the equipment. Whereas before, playgrounds had simpler equipment which meant local council staff were able to maintain playgrounds much more easily and quickly.”

Brexit and Covid to a large extent have meant a lot of companies that supply these are unavailable or unable to source materials like steel, which is in short supply.

Despite this, the council has sourced another company and ordered the necessary parts for equipment at South Beach Playground in Greystones, Little Tern Park Playground in Kilcoole, Charlesland and Newcastle. They are very hopeful the new company will be able to address the problems with the various playgrounds.

All repairs have been completed at the playground in Charlesland, but the council couldn’t source black surface material and opted for red instead. This was deemed urgent due to health and safety issues. In the future, the council will look at replacing the whole surface of that playground, Cllr Neary said.

Little Tern Park playground in Kilcoole will begin to see repairs starting in the coming week including new swings, gate and other equipment fixed.

A new climbing wall has been ordered for Newcastle but will be another couple of weeks, with other repairs to be scheduled as soon as possible.

Fixing up the South Beach playground is more problematic as it was built by a different company that no longer supplies equipment. The council has ordered everything needed with the new company and is waiting for the supplies to be delivered, pending global supply issues.

“I have requested that broken equipment be removed so it looks tidier in the meantime,” said Cllr Neary.

A new bridge has been ordered, as well as a new bearing on the merry-go-round.

The Parent Playground Clean Up group will help remove the sand that has spread across the grounds in the near future.