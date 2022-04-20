Plaque to honour emergency services to be erected in Greystones

A proposal to install a plaque to honour emergency and security service workers in Greystones has received the backing of local councillors.

Councillor Mags Crean proposed a motion at the March meeting on the issue, which received support from other elected members of Greystones Municipal District.

Cllr Crean's motion was as follows: “that Greystones Municipal District consider erecting a small stone or plaque near the flagpole in Burnaby Park to acknowledge the important contribution to our community of current and former emergency and security service workers”.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Crean said “this idea was originally suggested to me by a retired army officer who lives in the community and he referred to the high number of veterans living locally.

"Based on that discussion, I ran the idea by some current emergency service workers and there was very positive feedback. I put the motion forward to erect a plaque or stone because it is important to recognise the work of current and former emergency and security service workers and the unique contribution that these workers make to our lives and our community.”

Cllr Crean also thanked fellow elected members of the Greystones district for their support of the motion.