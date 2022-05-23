Plans to convert Sinéad O’Connor’s former Bray home into apartments

PERMISSION is being sought to convert the former Bray seafront home of singer Sinéad O’Connor into apartments.

BBA Architecture, on behalf of Rachel Carthy, have lodged a planning application with Wicklow County Council to convert ‘Montebello’ on Bray’s Promenade into five apartments.

The internationally renowned singer sold the six-bed ‘Montebello’, which is located on the Strand Road along Bray’s seafront, in 2021.

The proposal includes the change of use of the existing Victorian-era two-storey house to five apartments and the construction of a three-storey extension to the rear of the existing building with balconies to the rear/west elevation, including the removal of part of the existing roof and the provision of a section of the proposed third floor level in its place, set back from the front elevation, with balconies to the front/east.

The development will include the demolition of two sheds, a 108 sq m rear two storey element and the front porch. Permission is also sought to remove quoin stones and chimney breasts.

Permission is also sought to relocate and widen the existing vehicular entrance and to carry out other renovations, including additional windows, the the widening of existing openings to provide doors to the front and east, the provision of two terraces at ground floor and two balconies on the first floor to the front/east elevation.

A decision whether or not to grant planning permission is expected to be made by the planning section of Wicklow County Council by July 14.

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer purchased ‘Montebello’ in 2007 for a reported €1.7 million. The house was previously placed on the market by the singer in 2016 and 2017, but was withdrawn from sale.

‘Montebello’ is a well-known feature on Bray seafront for its striking and colourful facade.