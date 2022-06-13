Plans to build new social homes in Kilcoole agreed

Elected members of Greystones Municipal District have approved a proposal to develop two new social homes in Kilcoole.

At their May meeting, councillors backed proposals under the part eight planning process to construct two properties on a council-owned site at Knockroe.

Both houses are four-bed accessible bungalows which have been designed to accommodate two families with a disabled child.

Council officials said two submissions were received about the project by the adjacent landowner, who raised concerns about the potential removal of trees from the boundary, the location of the boundary and the installation of wastewater infrastructure on a private lane.

Councillors were told that there is no intention to remove trees from the boundary and the development will not impinge upon the private lane in question.

Responding to a query from Cllr Gerry Walsh, it was confirmed that the houses are to be built for two identified families, who are already living in social homes.

Cllr Walsh also asked for the details of access arrangements and highlighted the importance of a proper boundary at the site.

A council official said that the site boundary is as registered with the site boundary. She added that there are no plans to remove trees, though some maintenance work may be carried out. The new homes would be accessed via an existing cul de sace.

Responding to a question from Cllr Tom Fortune, officials said that the landowner’s queries had been acknowledged. Further discussions would take place if the proposed development is approved.

Cllr Lourda Scott welcomed the project, and said she looks forward to seeing it move ahead.

The motion to approve the development was proposed by Cllr Walsh and seconded by Cllr Jodie Neary.