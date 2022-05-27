Plans outlined for ten social houses at Ballynerrin Upper in Wicklow town

WICKLOW Municipal District Councillors received a presentation on a Part 8 development of ten homes planned for Ballynerrin Upper, Wicklow town, during May’s monthly meeting held last Monday.

The site has been part developed for a number of years and is located along the Ballyguile Road leading out to Avondale Hall.

Senior Engineer for Wicklow County Council, Declan Murnane, explained that the ten houses would consist of six two-bed houses and four three-bed houses. The two-beds will be accessed directly from the top road, while the three-beds will be accessed from within the estate.

Cllr John Snell welcomed the development.

“At this stage we now have a number of housing schemes finalised and finished. People are currently waiting to collect their keys for Hawkstown. There was a time Ballynerrin Upper would have been considered rural but the town has grown outwards through the years. I think the houses will be very sought after by people on our Social Housing list and it clicks all the boxes regarding the need for two-beds in particular.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien agreed that Ballynerrin Upper would have been considered a rural location in days past, and recalled his uncle helping a woman move out there from Wicklow town.

“Her mother was crying that she would never see her again.”

He added that he had been contacted by numerous people with an urgent need for one-beds.

Cllr Irene Winters commented: “The more housing we can get the better. I am contacted so often by single people with a one-bed need. They can’t buy privately because of the salary they are on and there are very few one-beds being provided privately or through public housing bodies.”

Cllr Gail Dunne said: “We do need one-beds, especially for elderly members of the community whose partner might have passed away.”

Mr Murnane responded that efforts were made to try and include some one-bed accommodation in the development, but it wouldn’t have been efficient given the size of topography of the site. There are however a number of one-beds in the Hawkstown development.