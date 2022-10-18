Plans lodged for two storey apartment block in Blessington

A planning application has been lodged for the development of a two storey apartment block, consisting of 14 apartments, on Main Street, Blessington.

Whyte Planning Consultants, on behalf of Mr Liam Carroll, have submitted an application to Wicklow County Council for the development.

A decision is due to be made on the application by the planning authority by December 6.

The proposal includes the demolition of three existing agricultural style buildings, on a site which lies which lies to the south east of Main Street, to allow for the construction of a two storey apartment block.

The apartment block building will comprise of 9 No. 1 bedroom units and 5 No. 2 bedroom units.

The development will also provide for landscaping, boundary walls, open space and connection to foul sewer and all associated site works.

Submissions on the proposed development can be made in writing to Wicklow County Council’s planning section by November 15.