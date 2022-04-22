Plans lodged for six storey building off Bray Main Street

Plans have been lodged with Wicklow County Council to develop a six-storey mixed use building off the Main Street in Bray.

Brock McClure Consultants, on behalf of Covemore Properties Limited, have submitted an application for planning permission in relation to a site adjacent to Wyvern Road off the Main Street.

The planning section of Wicklow County Council is due to issue its decision by May 3.

The site is currently used as a privately operated car park and is located close to the Mermaid Arts Centre and the civic offices.

Permission is sought to construct a six-storey building (over basement for services) with a gross floor area of around 1016 sqm comprising of 36 apartments and 160 sqm of retail/office space at the ground floor level. The development would include 11 one-bed and 25 two-bed units. A landscaped communal roof garden is also proposed.

The proposal includes pedestrian and vehicular access via the existing Wyvern roads, 19 paid car parking spaces for use by the general public, associated secure bicycle and bin storage, hard and soft landscaping, ESB substation and all other associated site works.

A planning report included with the application states that the six-storey height is required to achieve the minimum number of apartments needed to make the development viable. This also states that the height and design of the proposed building would be in keeping with other nearby buildings such as Mermaid Arts Centre and Bray Courthouse.

The document also notes that no car parking spaces will be provided within the development for residents as it is argued that the site is in the centre of Bray and close to public transport links. 90 bicycle parking spaces are proposed as part of the project.