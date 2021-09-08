Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plans lodged for new primary school and 69 homes in Blessington

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Wicklow

Eimear Dodd

Plans have been lodged for 69 new homes and a primary school in Blessington.

PD Lane and Associates, on behalf of  Windlynn Limited and Two Mile House Construction, has lodged a planning application for the project on Kilmalum Road in Blessington.

Separate applications, which are at the pre-validation stage, have been lodged with Wicklow and Kildare County Councils in relation to the proposed development as it is on the border between the two counties.

Most Watched

Privacy