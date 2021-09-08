Plans lodged for new primary school and 69 homes in Blessington

Premium
Plans have been lodged for 69 new homes and a primary school in Blessington.
PD Lane and Associates, on behalf of Windlynn Limited and Two Mile House Construction, has lodged a planning application for the project on Kilmalum Road in Blessington.
Separate applications, which are at the pre-validation stage, have been lodged with Wicklow and Kildare County Councils in relation to the proposed development as it is on the border between the two counties.
Permission is being sought for a residential development consisting of seven one bed units, eight two-bed units, 40 three bed-homes and 14 four-bed homes in a mix of duplexes, one-bed apartments and houses. The proposal includes all associated landscaping and site development works including estate roads, footpaths, cycle tracks, car parking, bins and bicycle storage, boundary treatment and services infrastructure.
The developer is also seeking permission in principle for a proposed two-storey 2,334.7 sqm primary school comprising of 16 classrooms. The proposal also includes site development works including play areas, vehicular/cycle/pedestrian access, car parking, public open space, landscaping and boundary treatment.
The proposal for the site at Burgage More includes measures to upgrade the Kilmalum Road and culvert over the Deerpark Watercourse, from the roundabout junction of Kilmalum Road with Kilmalum Crescent to the culvert over the Deerpark Watercourse. These works would involve the replacement of the existing dished curb and crossing with a new ramped pelican pedestrian crossing, improved pedestrian and cycle connections, a new vehicular entrance onto the Kilmalum Road and other associated works.
The new homes and school would be located on Kildare side of the county line with works to facilitate the development proposed on the Kilmalum Road in Co. Wicklow. Kildare County Council is to make a decision on the application by October 20 with Wicklow County Council’s decision expected by October 21.
A previous application for permission for 360 homes and a creche on the site made by Windlynn Ltd was refused by An Bord Pleanala in August 2020. The Bord raised concerns about the scale of the proposed development. It was also felt that proposals for pedestrian and cycle infrastructure improvements along the Kilmalum Road were inadequate, due to their abrupt termination along Kilmalum Road and a lack of overall connection.
When Windlynn’s proposal for 360 new homes on the Burgage More was first mooted, west Wicklow councillors expressed serious concerns that even though the development was on the county line between Wicklow and Kildare, development levies would have been paid to Kildare County Council.