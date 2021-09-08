Plans lodged for new primary school and 69 homes in Blessington

Plans have been lodged for 69 new homes and a primary school in Blessington.

PD Lane and Associates, on behalf of Windlynn Limited and Two Mile House Construction, has lodged a planning application for the project on Kilmalum Road in Blessington.

Separate applications, which are at the pre-validation stage, have been lodged with Wicklow and Kildare County Councils in relation to the proposed development as it is on the border between the two counties.